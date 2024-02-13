Justice Served: Father Receives Life Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Daughter in Assam

The court of the district and session judge, Hojai on Monday awarded life imprisonment till natural death to one Dilip Sarkar after being found guilty of sexually assaulting his own four-year-old girl in Lanka.
The heinous crime occurred on September 19, 2019, in Jayaram Basti, Lanka, in the Hojai district of Assam.
According to the records, the accused sexually assaulted his minor daughter inside a goat shed in his house.
After nearly four years of trial, the court convicted Dilip Sarkar under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376 AB / 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a Rs 10,000 fine.