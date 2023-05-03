Assam: Kaliabor Man Trampled To Death By Wild Tusker

At least one person was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Wednesday in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam. As per initial reports, the wild tusker went on a rampage damaging nearby houses when the victim had stepped forward to try and chase the elephant away.
However, instead of going away, the elephant charged at the man, trampling him to death in the process.
The deceased was identified as Ajit Chaura, a resident of Lengteng village in the Kaliabor subdivision of the Nagaon district of Assam.
It may be noted that human-animal conflicts have been on the rise in Assam amid a loss of habitat and increasing encroachment into forest areas.
In a similar incident earlier on May 1, one casualty was reported as wild elephants wreaked havoc in three separate incidents in different parts of Assam.
The first incident was reported from the Guabari area of Tamulpur where a man died after he was attacked by a wild tusker just behind his residence.
The deceased was identified as Rajen Pradhan. He was found by the neighbours in critical condition who rushed him to the hospital for immediate treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.
In a separate incident, two wild elephants came out from the forest area and entered a residential area in Lanka in the Hojai district of Assam in search of food and went on to create havoc in the area.
The wild elephants went on to destroy residential houses. In addition, the tuskers also ate rice after they had destroyed the barns.
Meanwhile, six houses and one business establishment was destroyed after a herd of elephants went on a rampage in the Chirang district of Assam.
The wild elephants had come out from Manas National Park in search of food and entered a residential area in Bijni where they completely destroyed six houses and the business establishment of one person.