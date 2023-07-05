Assam: Kamal Medhi Expelled From AAP For Anti-Gogoi Remark

In a recent turn of events, Kamal Medhi, a controversial political leader known for his loose talk, has been expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making derogatory remarks against Ahoms in general.
Kamal Medhi, who has had a tumultuous political journey, was previously associated with various political parties, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity, Raijor Dal, and Congress. He eventually joined the AAP but has now faced the consequences of his contentious statements.
The expulsion comes after Kamal Medhi made an anti-Gogoi remark, causing uproar within the party and drawing criticism from the public. The remark is said to have strained his relationship with Akhil Gogoi, a close associate.
Visibly hurt by his expulsion, Kamal Medhi took to Facebook to express his sentiments. However, this expulsion might mark the end of his political ambitions. It is worth noting that Kamal Medhi contested the Patacharkuchi Assembly constituency in 2021 but faced defeat in the elections.
The controversial remarks and subsequent expulsion of Kamal Medhi have created a stir in the political landscape, raising questions about the future trajectory of his political career. Only time will tell what lies ahead for this outspoken politician.
Meanwhile, he also took to social media platform Facebook to share the expulsion letter and contended the party's decision. He wrote the following.