Assam: Kamalabari-Nimati Ferry Services Suspended Amidst Rising Water Level

The Department of Inland Water Transport in Assam has announced the temporary closure of the ferry services between Kamalabari in Majuli and Jorhat's Nimatighat in light of the increasing water level in the Brahmaputra River.
The decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and vessels.
Additionally, the Gutia ferry service, which operates in the middle of Aphalamukh and Nimatighat, has been halted.
The authorities have taken this step to prevent any mishaps or accidents that could occur due to the challenging conditions caused by rising water levels.
Passengers are advised to seek alternative transportation arrangements until the services can resume.