Ferry Services Suspended In Majuli Due To Rising Water Levels In Brahmaputra

Ferry services at the Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Majuli have been suspended indefinitely after a rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River on Friday.
This comes after incessant and heavy rainfall was witnessed in Assam and all over the Northeast in the last few days.
According to information received, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River rose and it is flowing above the danger level. The decision to suspend ferry services was taken in light of that by the Inland Water Transport Department.
According to the Department, along with strong currents and rising water levels, stray pieces of logs and other debris are flowing resulting in the decision to suspend ferry services to mitigate any possibilities of accidents.
It may be noted that on June 20, a day after the incident of a ferry boat missing in the Brahmaputra River was reported, the ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli were disrupted due to dense fog.
The Inland Water Transport department suspended the ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli due to the dense fog to avoid any untoward situation.
Although the water level in the Brahmaputra River decreased, due to the dense fog, the ferries were unable to ply on the route and take the passengers to the other side. They were to resume the services when the impact of fog conditions in the river will subside.
On June 19, a Majuli-bound ferry boat named MV Lohit went missing in the heart of the Brahmaputra River triggering panic among the residents of both districts.
Reports indicated that the ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes departed Nimati Ghat at 1.30 pm, but it was suspected to have vanished amidst the dense fog.