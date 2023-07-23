Assam: Kamrup Police Intercepts Bus, Seizes Pistol; Driver, Co-Pilot Held

In yet another recovery, officials uncovered and seized an arms cache in Assam’s Kamrup district, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to reports, the local police had information of an arms cache being transported based on which they carried out a drive to recover the arms at Changsari town in the Kamrup district of the state.
During the operation, officials intercepted a passenger bus coming in from Goreswar and headed towards Guwahati. Upon further searching the vehicle, the officials came across the arms which were confiscated.
Kamrup Police officials informed that the seizure included a 0.32 mm pistol, which was found hidden under the seat of the driver of the bus named ‘Khushbu’.
Meanwhile, officials have detained the driver and the co-pilot of the bus in connection with the matter. They have been identified as Pradip Rajbongshi and Rubul Ali, respectively. They are likely to be charged with illegal possession of arms.
Further details in this regard are awaited.