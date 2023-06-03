Security Forces Recover Huge Quantity of Arms & Ammunition in Manipur

The Army and Assam Rifles along with the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) launched Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday.
Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores.
As part of a joint strategy for recovery of snatched weapons, these operations are significant for restoring peace and will continue in a calibrated manner.
During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed and personal safety and security is maintained.
Amit Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur, addressed a press conference where he issued strict warnings to miscreants to surrender their weapons to the police in order to ensure peace in the state. He said that severe action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operations that would be conducted by the police.
The Manipur Police stated that as many as 140 weapons were surrendered at different places of the state on Friday. The surrendered weapons include an SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, the Manipur Police said.