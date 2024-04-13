Assam: Karimganj Police Seize One Lakh Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

In a major crackdown against drugs, Karimganj police seized a substantial quantity of banned tablets in Sri Krishna Nagar on Friday night.
A staggering one lakh Yaba tablets were confiscated from a vehicle during the operation, conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.
The vehicle involved in the smuggling operation was identified with the registration number AS 01 FK 2939.
Two individuals suspected to be involved in trafficking, identified as Abdul Hasan and Shaharul Islam, have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to ‘X’ and quoted, "In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, Karimganj Police,acting on a specific input intercepted a vehicle in Srikrishna Nagar and seized 1,00,000 YABA tablets from its secret chambers.
Two people have been nabbed including a major supplier and carrier in the operation, where the vehicle was coming from a neighbouring State.
Well done Assam Police".