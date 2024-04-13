Assam: Karimganj Police Seize One Lakh Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to ‘X’ and quoted, "In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, Karimganj Police,acting on a specific input intercepted a vehicle in Srikrishna Nagar and seized 1,00,000 YABA tablets from its secret chambers.

Two people have been nabbed including a major supplier and carrier in the operation, where the vehicle was coming from a neighbouring State.

Well done Assam Police".