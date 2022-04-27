Assam: Kaziranga National Park To Close Elephant Safari From May 1

Elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) for tourists will be shut down for this season from May 1, 2022, an official notification stated.

It however stated that the jeep safari will continue till May 15, 2022, subject to the condition of tourist road depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall.

“Elephant Safari for visitors in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) shall remain closed with effect from May 1, 2022, for the tourist season 2021-2022. The jeep safari will continue till May 15, 2022, subject to the condition of tourist road depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall,” the statement said.

This has been stated in a general notice issued by the divisional forest officer (DFO), Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, the statement added.

Also Read: Legendary Musician Lou Majaw Conferred 'Lifetime Achievement Award'