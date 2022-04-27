Legendary Musician Lou Majaw Conferred 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

Legendary rock musician from Meghalaya, Lou Majaw, was conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday during the launch of the unique initiative to promote music in the State – “Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project”.

Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project is a unique programme of the Government that aims to recognise and promote music talents.

The state government will support gigs and music shows across the state under this initiative. Aspiring musicians can also showcase their musical talents using this platform.

The government will also support artists for tours outside the state through this programme.

CM Sangma said that there is a need to further leverage the music scene in the State, which is branded as the ‘Rock Capital of India’ and through this programme, a series of events of different genres will be launched, which will be promoted to attract tourists in the State.

“We conceptualised this programme to encourage and provide a platform to our musicians and link it up with tourism,” he said.

“We strongly believe that the youth of our State will be engaged through this programme. The project will give them the opportunity to unleash their musical talents,” the Chief Minister added.

Lou Majaw hails from Meghalaya’s Shillong and is known for his Bob Dylan tribute shows. In October 2016, he was awarded with the 4th Dr Bhupen Hazarika award by the Assam Governor for his immense contribution to music.

