Assam: Kaziranga National Park Witness Spike in Tourist Footfall

Tourist footfall in world heritage site Kaziranga National Park in Assam has seen a sharp rise over the past one year.

Around 2.20 lakh tourist visited the park in 2021-22 which is the highest in the past 12 years.

Moreover, the national park's revenue also topped up the charts crossing a total of Rs 4.5 crore.

According to the park authorities, a total of 2,20,027 Indian visitors and 733 foreign visitors have visited the world renowned site in 2021-22.

The number of foreign tourists visiting the national park had dipped in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the recent relaxations in the Covid-19 related regulations help increase the tourists in great numbers.

Quoting to ANI, Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said that compared to the previous year more tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park this time.

"Two more tourist months in this year are available for the tourists for visiting the park and we hope that the tourists in huge numbers will visit the park and we will be able to earn even more revenue,” Gogoi said.

The average footfall is expected to be even higher as the national park remains open till the end of May month.

