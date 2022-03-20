BJP Likely To Announce Manipur CM Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely announce the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday following the party’s win in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The party held a meeting at the Imphal office today which was attended by caretaker CM N Biren Singh, BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs, reported ANI.

Following BJP’s win in Manipur, caretaker CM Biren Singh and strong contender for the position, Biswajit Singh have held meetings with the party’s top brass in New Delhi.