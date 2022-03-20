BJP Likely To Announce Manipur CM Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely announce the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday following the party’s win in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections.
The party held a meeting at the Imphal office today which was attended by caretaker CM N Biren Singh, BJP state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs, reported ANI.
Following BJP’s win in Manipur, caretaker CM Biren Singh and strong contender for the position, Biswajit Singh have held meetings with the party’s top brass in New Delhi.
Having secured 32 of the 60 seats in the assembly, BJP won an absolute majority in Manipur for the first time and it will be the second successive government of the party in the state.
Serving chief minister N Biren Singh, who resigned a day after the party’s win, said that he had not contested elections “for CM or any other post”, but as a worker of BJP and the party’s central leadership will take a decision on the next CM in the state.
Having won in the state in 2017, the BJP had chosen N Biren Singh as the chief minister overlooking T Biswajit Singh, who has been a longer servant to the party.