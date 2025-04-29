Assam: Key Witness in Minor Rape Case Murdered by Prime Accused

A shocking and brutal murder has taken place in the Runikhata area, located along the India-Bhutan border in Assam’s Chirang district. The incident involved Mukha Basumatary (30), the prime accused in a minor’s rape case, who, after being granted bail, gruesomely killed a woman who had served as a key witness in the case.

The victim, Hobila Basumatary, was mercilessly beaten to death by the accused with a wooden stick in the village of Ranipur, under Runikhata police jurisdiction, last night. Reports suggest that the murder was a calculated act of revenge, aimed at silencing the witness.

Upon receiving news of the crime, local police swiftly arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, successfully apprehended the assailant. His arrest brought a temporary sense of relief, but the brutality of the murder has created widespread fear and anxiety in the region.