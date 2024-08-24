Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Local Priest in Assam's Diphu

In a disturbing incident, a ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local priest in Assam’s Diphu.
The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, August 22, when 40-year-old Priest identified as Khansing Rahang traveled from Hamren to conduct a ritual at the victim's home in Birla, Diphu. Later in that night, the priest reportedly entered the victim's bedroom and allegedly raped her.
The young girl, who had returned home from school, complained of severe stomach pain and ultimately revealed the distressing incident to her parents. Despite the perpetrator’s attempt to escape after committing the crime, he was captured by the victim’s family, who subsequently restrained and handed him over to the local police.
The accused priest is currently receiving treatment at Diphu Medical College.
The Diphu Police, who were informed about the situation, have examined the child and initiated an investigation. The case has been registered under No. 25/2024 at the Diphu Police Station, with legal proceedings underway.