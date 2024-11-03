Assam Kicks Off Week-Long 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' Celebrations

Starting today, the state of Assam will observe 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' to celebrate the Assamese language attaining 'classical language' status. The celebrations will continue until November 9, the Chief Minister's office informed via a social media post.
The inauguration events in different districts were attended by state cabinet ministers. While Bimal Borah was in Dibrugarh, Ashok Singhal attended the event in Barpeta. Jayanta Mallabaruah was in Nalbari, Keshab Mahanta in Golaghat, and Atul Bora in Kamrup (metropolitan) districts, and more.
As part of the occasion, people took out processions, expressing their pride and glee, and celebrating the Assamese language. Throughout the week, activities like storytelling competitions, language fairs, poetry and creative writing sessions, and more will be held as a part of the initiative.
Meanwhile, the document submitted to the Government of India on Classical Assamese Language is available for public review and download on the Assam Publication Board website.
Last month, the Centre announced Assamese as one of five languages to be granted 'classical language' status. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced this landmark decision, stating, "This is a historic moment for every Assamese! The Union Cabinet has approved the recognition of our unique Assamese language as a Classical Language."
“ASSAMESE IS NOW A CLASSICAL LANGUAGE! On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for this momentous decision. Assamese now joins a select group of languages enjoying this prestigious status, highlighting Assam’s rich civilizational roots that have withstood the test of time," remarked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Notably, to be recognized as a classical language, a language must boast a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, characterized by its originality and documented ancient literature. Assamese meets all these criteria, paving the way for its recognition and honor.