Assamese Receives Prestigious 'Classical Language' Recognition

Today marks a groundbreaking achievement for the Assamese language, rich with over a thousand years of heritage, as the Union Cabinet has officially recognized it as a Classical Language.
Before this, only six languages in India held this esteemed title. Now, Assamese joins their ranks, symbolizing a long-awaited celebration and fulfillment of a dream.
To be honored as a Classical Language, a language must boast a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, characterized by its originality and documented ancient literature. Assamese meets all these criteria, paving the way for its recognition and honor.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to X to announce this landmark decision, stating, "This is a historic moment for every Assamese! The Union Cabinet has approved the recognition of our unique Assamese language as a Classical Language."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed this sentiment, stating, “ASSAMESE IS NOW A CLASSICAL LANGUAGE! On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for this momentous decision. Assamese now joins a select group of languages enjoying this prestigious status, highlighting Assam’s rich civilizational roots that have withstood the test of time.”
He continued, “Today’s decision will enhance our ability to preserve our beloved mother tongue, which unites our society and connects us to the ancient wisdom of Assam’s saints, thinkers, writers, and philosophers. Today is one of the happiest days of my life. My heartfelt thanks to Adarniya Modi Ji for his unwavering efforts to safeguard Bharat’s heritage. Jai Aai Axom!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his joy on social media, tweeting: “I am immensely delighted that Assamese will now get the status of a Classical Language after this was approved by the Union Cabinet. Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come. My congratulations.”
In addition to Assamese, the Union Cabinet approved the classical status for four other languages: Marathi, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit. This decision nearly doubles the number of languages with classical status from six to eleven.
The languages previously recognized include Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. Tamil was awarded this distinction in 2004, while Odia was the most recent addition in 2014.
With this historic move, the Assamese language is poised to flourish, ensuring the preservation of its unique identity and cultural significance for generations to come.