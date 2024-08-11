Assam: Kidnapped Doboka Youth Rescued, Three Persons Arrested

Three persons have been nabbed in Assam’s Doboka for allegedly abducting a youth, reports emerged.
According to sources, a youth hailing from Doboka, identified as Sabir Ahmed Laskar, was kidnapped by miscreants in Guwahati on Saturday. The youth was currently residing in Guwahati for work purposes.
Following this, the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to Sabir Ahmed's wife, threatening to kill him if the money was not paid, sources added.
In this regard, the youth's family members lodged an FIR at the Doboka Police Station late yesterday night.
Following this, a coordinated rescue operation was launched by the Doboka and Hatigaon Police. The victim was successfully recovered based on mobile location tracking.
Meanwhile, the three arrested kidnappers are Iqbal Hussain, Amanat Ullah, and Shamim Ahmed, sources said.