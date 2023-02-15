Assam: KLO Chief Jiban Singha Roy Rubbishes Rumours of Ill Health

The Chief of Kamtapur Liberation Organization, Jiban Singha Roy informed that he is in a good state and sound health unlike how some of the people have been spreading rumours about his safety and well being.

Following the directive of Jiban Singha Koch, an official statement was addressed by Biswajit Rai, General Secretary of Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad at the Bhetagaon Burhi Thakurani Thana in Bijni, Chirang. In the press conference, Biswajit Rai conveyed the words of Jiban Singha Roy to the Media.

In a press release Jiban Singha Roy said, I’m informed that some people are spreading rumours about my safety and well-being among my supporters. I am pained at this development since it may derail our peace process.

Further, the KLO Chief informed that after his early press release which took place on January 11, 2023, he along with some of his supporters entered India. “The Government has been very cordial towards us and has been taking good care of us ever since my return to India,” said Singha.

Explaining his aim of coming to Assam he said, “The objective of my coming to India is to start a peace talk with the Government of India to find a solution to the political issue of Koch Kamtapur people.”

“The Government of India and Kamtapur Liberal Organization has made progress and an amicable solution will be found to all the issues, however complex, all will be resolved through the talks,” he added.

In addition to all that, Singha pleaded to all classes of people of Koch-Kamtapur including various nationalistic organizations to extend all around cooperation and constructive suggestions in between the continuous discussions. He has also requested the people to wish for a fruitful and positive outcome.

“The preparations for the peace talks have progressed,” he added.