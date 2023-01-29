Assam: Kokrajhar DC Apologizes After Mistreating Employee

The deputy commissioner of Assam’s Kokrajhar district was made to apologize for her ill treatment of an employee on Sunday.

According to reports, Kokrajhar DC Varnali Deka today apologized to a fourth grade employee whom she had assaulted earlier.

The sufferer in the matter had been lodged at Kokhrajhar’s RNB Hospital after sustaining injuries in the assault. He was identified as Deepak Das.

Following the incident, the daughter of the victim had registered a complaint with the police, at the end of which the Kokrajhar DC accepted her mistake and had to apologize.

This comes after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called for government officials to maintain best behavior.

The behavior of government officials has been called into question in Assam in the wake of an incident at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary where some officials had broken the rules to smoke and drink inside the premises.

They also allegedly misbehaved with the jeep drivers during a safari leading to the drivers’ association writing to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the appropriate action.