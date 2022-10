In a mishap, a home guard posted at Kokrajhar’s Shakti Ashram in Assam was attacked and assaulted by miscreants on Monday.

According to reports, the home guard jawan was on duty when the incident took place. The jawan was critically injured in the attack.

The victim jawan was identified as Mohammad Ali. The incident took place at Shakti Ashram Tiniali in Fakirgram in Kokrajhar.

Ali was attacked while he was conducted routine stop and search of vehicles on the road.