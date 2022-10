In a terrible road accident, a traveler and a scooty collided with each other injuring a total of 14 people in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people in the traveler were tourist hailing from Kolkata.

The traveler collided with a scooty and fell into a deep ditch.

The 14 people who were injured in this road mishap were rushed to the Tezpur Medical College for treatment.

However, out of the 14 injured, two are in critical condition.