WB CM Mamata Banerjee Terms ‘Shameful Act’ on Gandhi Look-Alike Asura

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on Thursday regarding the Gandhi look-alike asura idol created during the Durga Puja in Kolkata terming it to be a ‘Shameful Act.’

CM Banerjee said that she was disappointed however, didn’t say anything because it could have lead to protests during Puja.

She said, “During Durga Puja, an idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi was showcased in place of Asura. What punishment should be given to them? The public will reply to such a shameful act. I was disappointed but didn't say anything because there could've been protests during Puja.”

Notably, a controversy was sparked after a Durga Puja organised by All India Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata allegedly depicted ‘Mahisasura’ as Mahatma Gandhi.

However, following the pressure from Ministry of Home Affairs, the organizers had changed and removed the face.

