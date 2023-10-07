Assam: Krishi Mela Under 'Sankalp Saptah’ Held In Goalpara

A Krishi Mela, in accordance with the Aspirational Block Program, was held under ‘Sankalp Saptah’ at Lakhipur Block Office in Assam’s Goalpara on Friday.
The Mela was organized by the District Agriculture Office in collaboration with ITC Sunehra Kal.
Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) aims to improve governance at the block level, in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens. This scheme is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country. Lakhipur block is selected under ABP in Goalpara district.
The event was inaugurated by Samsul Hoque, SDAO.
Budheswar Das, DAO, Bagaram Boro, SDAO, Debasish Saikia, ADO Chunari and Jaleshwar, Jabanika Hazarika, ADO Lakhipur, Sakshi Sinha, ADO Bardamal, Debashis Nath, SDAO, Afzalur Rahman, District Coordinator of ITC Sunehra Kal, Sofique Doza Barud, District Coordinator of PMFBY, Sukanya Medhi, ME, Prerna Das, BVO, MonDeep, District Coordinator of PHE dept and other officials, staffs and members of the District Agriculture Office Goalpara were also present during the event.