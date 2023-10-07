Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirang Clinch First-Ever Gold In Men's Badminton Doubles

"India's Historic Gold in Badminton @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 soar to victory in the Badminton Men's Doubles finals, clinching the coveted Gold Medal for the first time ever in the Asian Games history. Their incredible teamwork and unwavering spirit have made India proud on the international stage. Let's celebrate this historic win and salute their exceptional talent!," Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted on X.