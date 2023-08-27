Assam's Kumud Kalita to be Honoured with 'National Awards to Teachers'

One teacher from Assam will be honored with the National Awards to Teacher for the year 2023 on September 5 in New Delhi. This was informed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday.
The teacher who will be conferred with the award on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Vigyan Bhawan by the President of India Droupadi Murmu has been identified as Kumud Kalita of Pathshala Senior Secondary School.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, Pegu said, “Congratulations to Sri Kumud Kalita of Pathshala Senior Secondary School for being selected by @EduMinOfIndia for the National Teacher Award 2023. He will be conferred the award on 5 September at Vigyan Bhawan by the Hon’ble President of India.”
Meanwhile, as many as 50 government school teachers have been selected for the award of which 6, including Kalita, are from Northeast.
The six teachers who have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers are:
Netai Chandra Dey of Ramkrishna Mission School in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh
Ningthoujam Binoy Singh of Chingmei Upper Primary School in Bishnupur district of Manipur
Lalthianghlima of Diakkawn High School Kolasib, Mizoram
Madhav Singh of Alpha English Higher Secondary School in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya
Kumud Kalita of Pathsala Senior Secondary School, Bajali, Assam
Dr Purna Bahadur Chettri, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng in Sikkim
Every year on September 5, National Teachers Award is presented to the teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.