Assam’s Meenakshi Goswami conferred ‘National Awards to Teachers'

Meenakshi Goswami, the Principal of Chandranath Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur district of Assam was conferred the National Awards to Teachers by President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

Meenakshi Goswami was one among 46 teachers across India who were conferred the award by the President on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

Goswami was conferred with the national award for her contribution towards the profession.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organizing a national level function on Teachers Day (September 5) every year to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the country.

The 'National Awards for teachers 2022' are given to teachers who, through their dedication and hard work have enriched the lives of students by improving the quality of school education.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later interact with the winners of ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022′ at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.