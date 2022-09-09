Assam: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution, 2 Others Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a labourer died while two others were injured after getting electrocuted by a live wire in Assam’s Nalbari district on Friday.

The incident was reported from Bardhantali area of the district.

According to sources, the incident took place when the labourers were working on an electrical pole. While one of them died on the spot, two others suffered serious burn injuries.

Following the incident, the injured duo was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

The deceased has been identified as one Lalsau Ali, a resident of South Singra.

Police later reached the scene and recovered the deceased’s body for post mortem.