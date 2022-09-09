5 Killed, Over Dozen Injured In Rajasthan Road Accident

At least five people were killed and over a dozen others were injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

The accident took place on the Thursday night at the Ladnun Highway near Rajasthan's Burari village while the victims and deceased were returning from Ramdevra.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Abawas village in the Sikar region of Ringas - Phholchand (40), Rohitash (25), Kaushalya (25), Rukma (7), and Hemraj (7).

Among the injured were Vishnudutt, Sualal, Kanhaiya Lal, Rajesh, Ramavtar, Ravindra, Sanjana Devi, Shankar Lal, Yoga, Chauthi Devi, Ravindra, and one more, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the injured persons were taken to the JLN Hospital in Nagaur while the ones severely injured were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.