Assam: Labourer Falls Off Under-Construction Building, Dies

A labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Amolpatty area.

The deceased has been identified as one Deheswar Konwar.

It is suspected that the labourer tripped and fell off the building while working, sources said.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and recovered the body.

Earlier this month, at least three labourers were killed and several others sustained serious injuries following a gas leak at a coal mine in Assam’s Tinsukia.

The deceased were identified as Sahidul Islam, Hussain Ali and Aasmat Ali.