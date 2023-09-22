Assam

Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution Suspected

As per reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Mafijul Haque. He was a resident of Maghmari village in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.
Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution Suspected
Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution SuspectedRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

A youth hailing from Assam’s Dhubri district was reportedly found dead in neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh, reports claimed on Friday.

As per reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Mafijul Haque. He was a resident of Maghmari village in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.

According to information, Mafijul was taken by a contractor of the same village to work as a labourer in Arunachal. He is suspected to be electrocuted to death, sources said.

Further, allegations have been leveled against the contractor for bringing back Mafijul’s body to his native village without informing the local police. Meanwhile, after receiving prior information about the incident, the Bilasipara Police arrived at his residence and launched an investigation into the tragic death.

Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution Suspected
Assam Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kerala
Labourer
Dhubri Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-labourer-found-dead-in-arunachal-electrocution-suspected
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com