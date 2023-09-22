Assam Labourer Found Dead in Arunachal, Electrocution Suspected

A youth hailing from Assam’s Dhubri district was reportedly found dead in neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh, reports claimed on Friday.
As per reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Mafijul Haque. He was a resident of Maghmari village in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.
According to information, Mafijul was taken by a contractor of the same village to work as a labourer in Arunachal. He is suspected to be electrocuted to death, sources said.
Further, allegations have been leveled against the contractor for bringing back Mafijul’s body to his native village without informing the local police. Meanwhile, after receiving prior information about the incident, the Bilasipara Police arrived at his residence and launched an investigation into the tragic death.