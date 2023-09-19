Assam Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kerala

In yet another sensational incident, the body of a youth from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kerala, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to information, a youth identified as Nitu Gogoi was employed in a private firm in Kerala’s Kanjabari. Gogoi was a resident of Baruahkuri village of Sivasagar district’s Gaurisagar area.
Reports stated that, Gogoi embraced death after falling into a deep well on Sunday. After his body was recovered by the Kerala Police, his family members were immediately informed about the incident.
However, under what circumstances the unfortunate incident occurred remains a mystery. has been working at the company in Kerala for the last 19 years, reports said.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased youth has alleged that no officials from the company informed them about the tragic incident. They said that they were informed about this by Nitu’s co-workers.
The entire incident has led to a pall of gloom in the entire Gaurisagar area.