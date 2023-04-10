Assam: Labourer Gets Trapped Under Loose Soil While Digging Well

In a shocking incident, a labour (well-digger) allegedly got trapped after a portion of soil collapsed while digging a well on Monday. The incident was reported at the Dakhilipara locality in Bijni under Assam’s Chirang district.

According to sources, the worker was identified as Sanmiyya Ali, was working alongside four other labourers at the residence of Dilip Champhari, new land no. 11, when suddenly heaps of soil fell on him and he got trapped.

Four other workers are safe and sound said a source.

Following the incident, locals informed about the incident to the police.

Accordingly, the police had arrived at the spot and began a search operation with the help of two excavators to rescue the labour.

Earlier on March 7, a tea worker was injured during a freak accident that occurred at a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident was reported from the Samdang tea estate at Doom Dooma.

According to information, the labourer accidentally got stuck in the CTC machine at the factory while he was working on it.

The victim, identified as Shambhu Tati, sustained grievous injuries during the ordeal, sources informed.

Following the incident, he was admitted to a hospital in Dibrugarh in critical condition.

Last year in December, an explosion during a welding work on a gas tanker killed a middle-aged man in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident was reported from the Arengapara area of the district.

While he was welding a portion of the gas tanker, there was a loud explosion following which it caught fire.

The intensity of the blast was such that a nearby dwelling also sustained damages, shattering windows, and walls.