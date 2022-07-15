Assam Labourers Missing in Arunachal

Three labourers from Assam have gone missing in neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh.

The labourers hail from Bhokuamari in Baksa district. There has been no information of the three labourers since the last two months.

According to reports, two contractors had taken the labourers to Arunachal’s caapital Itanagar in order to provide work.

The labourers have been identified as Rustum Ali, Jaynal Ali and Hikmat Ali.

Meanwhile, the contractors are Abdul Malek and Sahadat Ali.

The family members of the missing labourers have urged authorities to find the persons as soon as possible.