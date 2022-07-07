Assam Lad Bags Rs 32 Lakh Per Annum Job In Australian Gaming Company

Gaurav Kalita, a Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA) student from Assam has been offered a package of 60,000 Australian Dollars (AUD) per annum by an Australia based game development company, Halfbrick Studios.

In Indian Rupees, his salary comes to a whopping 32 lakhs annual package.

Gaurav cracked the selection process in five rounds. The first round was an informal chat with the company CEO. In the second round, he was given a coding assignment.

In the third round, he developed a sample project, and in the fourth, he had to pass through a ‘cultural fit test’ where he interacted with the company staff virtually. In the fifth and final round he had to sit through a personality quiz test after which he was offered the job.

“I will join the company in July as a ‘Graduate Programme Generalist’. Post a probation period of six months, I am expecting a promotion with a better salary,” Kalita, who hails from Guwahati’s Azara area, shared.

According to his offer letter, Gaurav has to perform his duties from his “home office” with his work hours being from 9 to 6 with an hour of lunch break in between. He will be entitled to two days off – Saturdays and Sundays.

“21-year-old Gaurav is going to be an inspiration and a big influence to many of his classmates,” said Vijay Prasad, assistant professor (Senior), Department of Computer Applications at Assam Don Bosco University.

During the lockdown, professor Prasad introduced his students to many free online skills courses across various platforms like Coursera. He recalled that Gaurav was one among many who had taken interest in these extra courses.

According to Professor Prasad, Kalita is keen, sharp and persistent and takes personal care to chase his interests and goals.