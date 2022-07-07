Two Assam Youths Held For Robbery Attempt With 'Toy Guns'

In an untoward incident, two youths were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob people with the help of toy guns in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The locals first spotted the youths who were patrolling the highway brandishing toy guns and allegedly tried to rob people, sources said.

However, the duo was quickly overpowered by locals and was handed over to police.

The incident was reported in Dhakuakhana.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter has been initiated. The identity of the youths has not been ascertained yet.