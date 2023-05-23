Assam

Assam Lad Mayur Hazarika Cracks UPSC Exam, Secures Fifth Position

In a moment of pride, Assam lad Mayur Hazarika has secured the fifth rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examinations 2022.

According to official data, Ishita Kishore has topped the examination. The UPSC had announced the results of the examinations on Tuesday.

Moreover, another Assam youth, Mohammad Idul Ahmed also cracked the UPSC exam, securing 298th rank.

The preliminary exam of UPSC CSE was held on June 5, 2022, the results of which were declared on June 22. The mains exam was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6.

Meanwhile, the personal interviews concluded on May 18.

All the candidates have been recommended for appointment to - Indian Administrative Service (IAS); Indian Foreign Service (IFS); Indian Police Service (IPS); Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Top 10 candidates -

  • Ishita Kishore

  • Garima Lohia

  • Uma Harathin

  • Smriti Mishra

  • Mayur Hazarika

  • Gahana Navya James

  • Waseem Ahmad Bhat

  • Aniruddh Yadav

  • Kanika Goyal

  • Rahul Srivastava

Candidates can check the results on UPSC’s official website www.upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission

