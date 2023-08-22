Assam

Assam: Lakhimpur Braces for Rising Flood Threat As NEEPCO Decides To Release Surplus Water

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has decided to release surplus water, adding 161 cubic meters per second into the Ranganadi River.
Assam: Lakhimpur Braces for Rising Flood Threat As NEEPCO Decides To Release Surplus Water
Assam: Lakhimpur Braces for Rising Flood Threat As NEEPCO Decides To Release Surplus WaterRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

The flood threat in Assam's Lakhimpur has resurfaced as the gates of the Ranganadi hydropower project have been opened.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has decided to release surplus water, adding 161 cubic meters per second into the Ranganadi River.

The water level has escalated to 94 meters, only 6 meters below the perilous threshold.

An increase of just 1 meter could breach the danger mark, exacerbating the already critical situation.

Residents and authorities are on high alert as they monitor the situation closely to ensure timely evacuation and necessary precautions.

Assam: Lakhimpur Braces for Rising Flood Threat As NEEPCO Decides To Release Surplus Water
Assam: NEEPCO Opens 6 Gates Of Khandong Dam As Kopili Water Level Rises
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO)

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-lakhimpur-braces-for-rising-flood-threat-as-neepco-decides-to-release-surplus-water
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com