Assam: Lakhimpur Braces for Rising Flood Threat As NEEPCO Decides To Release Surplus Water

The flood threat in Assam's Lakhimpur has resurfaced as the gates of the Ranganadi hydropower project have been opened.
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has decided to release surplus water, adding 161 cubic meters per second into the Ranganadi River.
The water level has escalated to 94 meters, only 6 meters below the perilous threshold.
An increase of just 1 meter could breach the danger mark, exacerbating the already critical situation.
Residents and authorities are on high alert as they monitor the situation closely to ensure timely evacuation and necessary precautions.