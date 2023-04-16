Assam: Land Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Goroimari

Several people got severe injuries after getting engaged in a violent clash over land disputes between two parties in Assam’s Goroimari on Sunday morning.

The violent clash was a result of a long-standing land dispute between two parties. The exact details of the dispute are unclear, but it appears that both parties had been claiming ownership of the land in question, and efforts to resolve the matter through peaceful means had failed.

The dispute escalated on the day of the clash, with both parties resorting to violent means to assert their claims.

The incident left many injured, including two victims identified as Antaj Ali and Rahim Ali. The other injured were identified as Ziarul Haque, Nazrul Haque, Hanif, Lalbhanu Nesa, and Nazira Begum.

All of them were immediately taken to Goroimari hospital for medical attention. While some received treatment and were discharged, Nazira Begum remains in critical condition.

The authorities have condemned the violence and have called for calm and restraint from both parties involved.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the region, as land disputes continue to be a significant problem in Assam.

Earlier on April 1, a woman was was stabbed to death due to land related dispute in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Dokmoka area of the district where the woman, identified as Jaya Ranghapi, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon by her relatives.

Following the incident, the accused, identified as Babu Ranghang, surrendered to the police.

Earlier on March 31, an elderly man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Tikak Colliery in Assam Ledo.