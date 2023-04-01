Assam: Relative Stabs Woman to Death over Land Dispute

A woman was stabbed to death due to land related dispute in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Dokmoka area of the district where the woman, identified as Jaya Ranghapi, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon by her relatives.

Following the incident, the accused, identified as Babu Ranghang, surrendered to the police.

Earlier on March 31, an elderly man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Tikak Colliery in Assam Ledo.

According to reports, the elderly man was found with multiple injuries on his head and body.

The identity of the deceased was not ascertained.

The Ledo police had begun an investigation into the case.

However, so far no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.