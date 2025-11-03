Assam Land Encroached Again: Mizoram Group Claims Territory in Sri Bhumi

Tensions have resurfaced in Assam as a group from Mizoramis reported to have encroached on Assam’s land in the Kalagang area of Ramkrishnanagar, Sri Bhumi district.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, had remained unreported for several days due to fear among local residents.

According to locals, a group of around 20–25 Mizoram residents entered the area and laid claim to approximately 100 bighas of land, demanding that the inhabitants of Assam produce their voter ID, Aadhaar, and PAN cards and attend a meeting in Mizoram’s Kanmun area.

The group allegedly warned that a permit would be issued through this process allowing residents to continue living on the land—but only after paying a tax to the Mizoram government.

Locals say the group threatened aggression against anyone who refuses to comply and warned that reporting the matter to authorities could have “dire consequences.”

The incident has created widespread fear in the area. Residents have urged the Assam Chief Minister to intervene and establish a permanent security camp to protect Assam’s territory and ensure the safety of the locals.

This is not the first such incident; similar encroachments occurred four to five years ago, with Mizoram claiming 100 bighas of land.

Despite the repeated encroachments, locals claim theAssam police and administration have remained largely inactive.

A police team has reportedly visited the site to observe the situation, but no action has yet been taken.

