Mizoram: Assam Rifels Apprehends Two, Recovers Areca Nuts Worth Over 30 lakhs

In a coordinated operation, Assam Rifles, with Mizoram police, apprehended two individuals and seized 406 kg of areca nuts packed in 45 bags, with an estimated market value of 30.84 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as San Sawn Mg and Kyaw Thein Lwin, both hailing from Pagarwa, Rakhine, Myanmar.

Officials confirmed that the recovered consignment and the suspects were handed over to Lawgtlai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

According to officials, Assam Rifles and state police conducted a thorough search of suspected boats in the area following intelligence inputs. Earlier, on Wednesday, acting on credible information, the forces launched a surprise operation in the Saikunphai area of Champhai district, Mizoram.

During a separate search operation on Tuesday morning, troops discovered a concealed cache containing one 9mm pistol, one shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition.

Extensive area domination was carried out to identify any potential underground cadre presence; however, no militants were found.

The recovered weapons and ammunition were subsequently handed over to the Dungtlang Police Department for investigation and legal proceedings, according to the official release.

