Assam: Landslide at NHPC Leads to Closure of Diversion Tunnel

Yet another disaster struck Assam’s Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) as a diversion tunnel was blocked after a major landslide, reports emerged on Friday.
According to sources, a massive landslide led to the closure of the No. 1 diversion tunnel on the left bank of the hydro electric power project.
Following this, the water level has receded in the lower part of the project, sources further added.
Reports claimed that a total of eight diversion tunnels have been closed so far.
Earlier, in September this year, a massive landslide was reported at the hills on the right side of the dam. It is to be noted that on completion of construction of the main dam, the diversion tunnels were closed. But as a result of the massive landslide, the main diversion tunnel was reopened once again.