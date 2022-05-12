Assam: Landslides Disrupt Road Connectivity across Dima Hasao

Heavy downpour since the past few days has caused landslide in several places of Dima Hasao district of Assam on Thursday. Normal life has been disrupted and road connectivity has been blocked at different locations of the district.

According to reports, the road connecting Haflong to Silchar has been completely cut off as water level rose up to the highway near Kapurcherra.

While the Haflong-Lanka road have also been cut off at many places.

Meanwhile, police force and personnel from the civil administration rescued eleven labourers who were stuck on the other bank of Jatinga River at Harangajao.

Also Read: Cyclone ‘Asani’ Weakens into Deep Depression