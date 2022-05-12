Cyclone ‘Asani’ Weakens into Deep Depression

Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ weakened into a depression after making landfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression remained practically stationary during the last six hours and weakened into a depression over the same region.

IMD has also suggested total suspension of fishing operations over west-central Bay of Bengal and over northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and Northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph will prevail around the system centre and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours.

Early this morning movement of vehicular traffic was affected at the Kakinada-Uppada Beach Road as the road was damaged due to strong winds and heavy rains.

