Assam: Lanka Forest Officials Nab 3 With Weapons On Suspicions Of Poaching

Lanka forest department officials in Assam on Tuesday nabbed three individuals with weapons on suspicions of being poachers.
Officials said that they had specific information of the group's whereabouts based on which a raid was planned and executed. During the raid the trio was caught along with their weapons.
The seized weaponry included a hand-made pistol, a chainsaw and other heavy tools.
Those who were detained during the raid by the forest department officials were identified as Abdur Rahman, Samaruddin and Ajiruddin.
They have been processed for further legal action, officials mentioned and more details are awaited.