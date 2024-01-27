First Time in History of Rhino Poaching, Horn and Weapon Recovered Within Week

Informing about the development, the authorities of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, “The rhino carcass with the horn removed was detected on the early morning of January 22, 2024, the detection of the second rhino carcass within a kilometre distance was detected by the elephant patrol party on January 26. The multiple killings of rhinos on a single day have taken everyone by surprise as this was unexpected and the poachers have improvised. Thereafter, a series of forest and police teams worked in close collaboration, including the presence of senior forest officials the PCCF & CWLW Sandeep Kumar who camped at the site.”