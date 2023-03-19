Assam: Large Consignment of Marijuana Seized in Raha

The Assam Police on Saturday seized a large consignment of Marijuana at Raha in Assam’s Nagaon.

According to sources, a search operation was launched by the Assam Police after which a large amount of Marijuana was seized in the raid.

The smuggler who was identified as Rupantar Bordoloi has been arrested by the police.

Earlier, on March 14, the police seized a large consignment of luxury liquor and Ganja from Jorabat in Kamrup.

Sources revealed that a total of 1,023 bottles of luxury liquor along with 15 kg of ganja have been seized by the legal authorities.

A woman identified as Lakshmi Devi was apprehended in relation to the case.

According to sources, Lakshmi Devi was illegally dealing in liquor and marijuana. She is now under the police custody.