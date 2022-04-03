Assam: Large Quantities Of Drugs Recovered In Raid In Chhaygaon

One person was arrested along with large quantities of drugs in an anti-narcotic operation conducted at Chhaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday.

The operation was conducted by Chhaygaon police in which one drugs peddler, identified as Ramesh Ali was detained. Police also recovered 29 containers filled with narcotic substances.

The police had raided the residence of Ali at Tukrapara village under Goroimari Tehsil in Chhaygaon. A large number of empty containers were also recovered during the raid.

Meanwhlie, officials informed that the arrested peddler was running his operations in the Goroimari region for a long time.