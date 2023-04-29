Assam: Laser Show at Rang Ghar for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Sparks Controversy

However, the laser light show which is slated to take place at the Rang Ghar has sparked controversy as it is viewed to have maligned the pride and souvenir of the historic monument. Several people have come against the contradicting history of the pavilion including Sivasagar MLA and President of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi has lambasted the state government demanding over the issue.

Speaking to media persons, Akhil Gogoi said, “We can never let any kind of laser show take place on the Rang Ghar which depicts the historical treasures of any other culture besides the Assamese culture. The portrayal of the wrong narrative by the government is not acceptable, especially with Ranghar which is the pride and historical treasure of Assam. I have written to all concerned authorities including state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the issue.”