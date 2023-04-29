Assam: Laser Show at Rang Ghar for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Sparks Controversy

Laser light show at the Rang Ghar in Assam’s Sivasagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode has drawn criticism from different political parties and organizations across the state.
On the occasion of PM Modi's completion of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which will be aired on All India Radio on Sunday, the BJP has organized 4 lakh venues across the country and abroad as a part of a mass outreach program to celebrate the feat. Reportedly, Assam's Rang Ghar is also part of the mass outreach program to mark the gala event.
However, the laser light show which is slated to take place at the Rang Ghar has sparked controversy as it is viewed to have maligned the pride and souvenir of the historic monument. Several people have come against the contradicting history of the pavilion including Sivasagar MLA and President of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi has lambasted the state government demanding over the issue.
Speaking to media persons, Akhil Gogoi said, “We can never let any kind of laser show take place on the Rang Ghar which depicts the historical treasures of any other culture besides the Assamese culture. The portrayal of the wrong narrative by the government is not acceptable, especially with Ranghar which is the pride and historical treasure of Assam. I have written to all concerned authorities including state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the issue.”
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has also condemned the issue and stated that this kind of act which intends to malice to the religious sentiments of the people of Assam will not be tolerated.
On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress has also slammed the state government over the serious issue.
Speaking on the issue, TMC Media Department Chairperson Dilip Kumar Sharma said, “We will not accept the distortion of our cultural heritage for fulfillment of any party’s political aspirations. Our pride is associated with the Rang Ghar. The TMC demands an apology from the Assam Governemnt to the people of Assam.”