Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested in Biswanath Under Bribery Charges

Continuing the drive against corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday arrested one Lat Mandal under graft charges in Assam’s Biswanath.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Nowshad Ali posted at Gohpur Revenue Circle who was caught red-handed in a canteen nearby the Circle Office while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing Namjari.
Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nowshad Ali, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari.”
On June 26, one Lat Mandal in Morigaon district under bribery charges. The Lat Mandal was identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle who was arrested after he was caught in front of the Morigaon Circle Office for accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing of mutation.